Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2022: TUYA,LSPD,LSPD.TO,CRNC,MRIN

Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday declining 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was shedding 2.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Tuya (TUYA) rose almost 11% after the Chinese internet of things platform company overnight announced an expanded strategic partnership JEM Accessories where the companies will add LED multi-sensory lighting products into gaming platforms sold by Hong Kong-listed Razer. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cerence (CRNC) rose 1% after Friday saying it will be providing its cloud and artificial intelligence technology for VinFast's electric vehicles, with the Vietnamese manufacturer using the Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin platform to add digital capabilities to its vehicles. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marin Software (MRIN) surged nearly 30% after disclosing an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform allowing brands to more easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns within the MarinOne platform.

Among decliners, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) slid 0.6% after RBC Capital Markets slashed its price target for the Canadian software-as-a-service company by $42 to $104 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.