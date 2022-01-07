Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2022: STM, MRIN, DCT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were down premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.36% lower and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.23%.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was climbing past 3% as it reported preliminary Q4 net revenue of $3.56 billion, higher than the company's prior outlook of $3.4 billion. Preliminary full-year 2021 revenue reached $12.76 billion, up 24.9% from full-year 2020.

Marin Software (MRIN) was surging nearly 24% after the company unveiled an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) was gaining more than 7% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, up from $0.02 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $0.01.

