Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2022: LSPD,LSPD.TO,CRNC,MRIN

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday declining 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was shedding 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) slid 0.8% after RBC Capital Markets slashed its price target for the Canadian software-as-a-service company by $42 to $104 a share.

Cerence (CRNC) rose almost 1% after Friday saying it will be providing its cloud and artificial intelligence technology for VinFast's electric vehicles, with the Vietnamese manufacturer using the Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin platform to add digital capabilities to its vehicles. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marin Software (MRIN) surged nearly 23% after disclosing an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform allowing brands to more easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns within the MarinOne platform.

