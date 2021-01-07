Technology
DDD

Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2021: DDD, DXC, HIMX, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.85% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% in recent trading.

3D Systems (DDD) was gaining over 25% in value after saying it expects Q4 revenue to be between $170 million to $176 million. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for $139.9 million.

French technology consultancy Atos has approached rival DXC Technology (DXC) about a $10 billion takeover of the B2B information technology services provider, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. DXC Technology was climbing past 13% recently.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) was over 7% higher after reporting preliminary Q4 adjusted profit of $0.20 per American depositary share, up from $0.01 per ADS in the prior year and topped the $0.15 per ADS average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDD DXC HIMX XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Can going digital advance both economic and environmental priorities?

    Bentley Systems CEO Greg Bentley joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss infrastructure investment and if going digital can advance both economic and environmental priorities.

    18 hours ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular