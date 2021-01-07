Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2021: DDD, DXC, HIMX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.85% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% in recent trading.

3D Systems (DDD) was gaining over 25% in value after saying it expects Q4 revenue to be between $170 million to $176 million. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for $139.9 million.

French technology consultancy Atos has approached rival DXC Technology (DXC) about a $10 billion takeover of the B2B information technology services provider, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. DXC Technology was climbing past 13% recently.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) was over 7% higher after reporting preliminary Q4 adjusted profit of $0.20 per American depositary share, up from $0.01 per ADS in the prior year and topped the $0.15 per ADS average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

