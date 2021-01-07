Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2021: BLIN,DDD,SUNW,DGLY

Technology stocks rebounded strongly on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 2.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) has pushed out to a 7% gain shortly ahead of Thursday's closing bell after earlier saying a "well-established furniture business in Ireland" will use its Celebros Search to power website searches for its customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

3D Systems (DDD) rallied Thursday, recently racing more than 125% higher to its best price since March 2025 at $25.33, after the 3-D printer company Thursday said it was expecting to report Q4 revenue between $170 million to $176 million, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $139.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Sunworks (SUNW) was nearly 51% higher in late trade after the solar-power company said it paid off the remaining $2.7 million it owed to CrowdOut Capital after selling 3.8 million shares through a $20 million at-the-market offering. The company also said it was actively recruiting a permanent CEO and was expecting to have that person in place by the end of the current quarter.

Digital Ally (DGLY) tumbled over 23% after video recording products company scrapped a proposed public offering of its common stock, citing market conditions. The company said it has sufficient cash and equivalents to fund its operations and capital spending through at least the end of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.