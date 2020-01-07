Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2020: IDCC,HIMX,MCHP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.43%

AAPL 0.00%

IBM -0.03%

CSCO -1.45%

GOOG +0.39%

Technology stocks were climbing, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing more than 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 1.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) InterDigital (IDCC) climbed 2.5% after the mobile networking equipment company late Monday said it was expecting between $92 million to $100 million in Q4 revenue, including up to $77 million of recurring revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to generate $88.83 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Himax Technologies (HIMX) rose more than 15% after raising its Q4 outlook, saying it expects to report non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.06 to $0.09 per share on $174.9 million in revenue. The Street is projecting a $0.04 per share net loss, excluding one-time items, and $163.9 million in revenue.

(+) Microchip Technology (MCHP) was ahead nearly 6% after the imbedded chipmaker said it expects to report fiscal Q3 net sales in a range of $1.281 billion to $1.288 billion, down between 3.75% to 4.25% compared with the previous quarter but still beating its prior guidance expecting a sequential drop of 3% to 7% and topping the $1.268 billion Street view.

