Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2020: HIMX, SPNS, MCHP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.14%

AAPL: -0.02%

IBM: +0.12%

CSCO: -0.36%

GOOG: -0.02%

Most technology majors were retreating in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Himax Technologies (HIMX), which was more than 8% higher after releasing its preliminary Q4 results, estimating Q4 revenue of $174.9 million, a 6.5% increase from Q3, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.06 cents to $0.09 cents. Himax said the improved earnings forecast includes a revaluation gain of $3.8 million, equivalent to $0.02 per ADS, from an investment made in a startup way back November 2017.

(+) Sapiens International (SPNS) was advancing by more than 4% amid plans to acquire Sum.cumo for up to EUR28.4 million ($31.7 million).

(+) Microchip Technology (MCHP) was climbing nearly 4% as it expects to report Q3 net sales in a range of $1.281 billion to $1.288 billion, down between 3.75% to 4.25% compared with the previous quarter but still beating its prior guidance expecting a sequential drop of 3% to 7% after continuing to experience strong bookings during December resulting in better- than-expected billings for the three months ended Dec. 31.

