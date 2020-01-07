Technology Sector Update for 01/07/2020: FB,IDCC,HIMX,MCHP

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks remain narrowly higher late Tuesday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 1.9%.

(+) Facebook (FB) was hanging on to a small gain after the social network giant late Monday said it will remove "deepfake" videos and photos ahead of the 2020 US presidential campaign. The new policy excludes parody or satire videos and the company said the new policy with its existing guidelines barring videos showing violence, nudity or hate speech.

(+) Himax Technologies (HIMX) rose more than 11% after raising its Q4 outlook, saying it expects to report non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.06 to $0.09 per share on $174.9 million in revenue. The Street is projecting a $0.04 per share net loss, excluding one-time items, and $163.9 million in revenue.

(+) Microchip Technology (MCHP) was ahead over 6% after the embedded chipmaker said it expects to report fiscal Q3 net sales in a range of $1.281 billion to $1.288 billion, down between 3.75% to 4.25% compared with the previous quarter but still beating its prior guidance expecting a sequential drop of 3% to 7% and topping the $1.268 billion Street view.

(+) InterDigital (IDCC) climbed 2.3% after the mobile networking equipment company late Monday said it was expecting between $92 million to $100 million in Q4 revenue, including up to $77 million of recurring revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to generate $88.83 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.