Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2023: XLK, SOXX, SPWR, UMC, TMUS, DAL

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up more than 1%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 1.6% higher.

SunPower (SPWR) was gaining more than 3% after it extended its supply relationship agreement with Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) through 2025.

United Microelectronics (UMC) was gaining above 3% as it reported sales of 20.95 billion New Taiwan dollars ($681.6 million), up 3.3% from a year earlier.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) was rising 06% after Delta Air Lines (DAL) said it is collaborating with T-Mobile to offer domestic travelers free onboard internet access starting Feb. 1, regardless of their wireless provider, as air travel is expected to "soar" this year. T-Mobile US also reported preliminary total net customer additions of 1.8 million in Q4 2022, unchanged from a year earlier.

