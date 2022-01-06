Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2022: TUYA, OPFI, MTTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.33%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.03%.

Tuya (TUYA) was advancing by more than 3% after it launched Tuya Cube, a cloud-agnostic Internet of Things service deployment product, at CES 2022.

OppFi (OPFI) was climbing past 6% after its board authorized the repurchase of up to $20 million of the company's class A common shares.

Matterport (MTTR) was slightly higher after saying it has closed the purchase of Enview, a developer of artificial intelligence for 3-D spatial data, in a cash-and-stock transaction.

