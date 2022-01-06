Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2022: FIVN,CRSR,DDOG,AMZN

Technology stocks were edging higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1% this afternoon.

In company news, Five9 (FIVN) added 3% after Jefferies raised its investment recommendation for the cloud software firm to buy from hold previously while keeping its $180 price target on the company's stock.

Datadog (DDOG) climbed 0.6% after the analytics company disclosed a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services for observability and security.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) slid 1.8% after the gaming and streaming peripherals company announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in Taiwan-based consumer electronics company iDisplay Technology. Corsair previously partnered with iDisplay in 2015 to develop the Stream Deck studio control platform.

