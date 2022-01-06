Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2022: CALX,FIVN,CRSR,DDOG,AMZN

Technology stocks were edging lower again, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday dropping 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.1 % Thursday afternoon.

In company news, Calix (CALX) turned 4.8% lower in late trade, giving back a 1.2% advance soon after Thursday's opening bell that followed the cloud and software firm saying subscriber adoption of its Revenue EDGE Suites has grown more than 800% among broadband service providers over the past 11 months.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) slid 3.2% after the gaming and streaming peripherals company announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in Taiwan-based consumer electronics company iDisplay Technology. Corsair previously partnered with iDisplay in 2015 to develop the Stream Deck studio control platform.

Datadog (DDOG) fell 1.3%, reversing a 4% midday gain that followed the analytics company disclosing a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services for observability and security.

To the upside, Five9 (FIVN) added 1.5% after Jefferies raised its investment recommendation for the cloud software firm to buy from hold previously while keeping its $180 price target on the company's stock.

