Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2021: SPI, FICO, CYBE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. Both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% in recent trading.

SPI Energy (SPI) was gaining more than 5% after announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary, SolarJuice American, has acquired the consumer contracts of Petersen-Dean, a privately held roofing and solar company for an undisclosed sum.

FICO (FICO) was unchanged after saying its Decision Central platform has been selected by Turkish private bank Yapi Kredi to manage its analytics models and decision logic for asset governance and regulatory compliance.

CyberOptics (CYBE) was inactive even as it announced that it recently received $4.2 million in orders for its 3D MX3000 memory module inspection systems for "multiple subcontractors of a large memory manufacturer."

