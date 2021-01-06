Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2021: IBM,SPI,ALLE,ASUR

Tech stocks turned lower again Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was slipping 1.4% in late trade. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.1%, reversing a midday gain.

In company news, IBM (IBM) was ending 2.6% higher after the technology-services giant and Dow component Wednesday said integration services provider Avertra will host its MiCustomer digital experience platform on IBM Cloud for its customers in the energy and utility sectors. Avertra's MiCustomer program allows clients to use IBM's cloud to manage customer relations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SPI Energy (SPI) was 5.4% higher after Wednesday saying its SolarJuice American subsidiary has acquired the consumer contracts of privately-held roofing and solar company Petersen-Dean for an undisclosed sum. Petersen-Dean filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June and had been generating $300 million to $400 million in yearly sales prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, SPI said.

Allegion (ALLE) climbed 2.2% after the electronic security firm announced its purchase of internet of things technology company Yonomi. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Allegion said it has been an investor in Yonomi since 2017. Yonomi CEO Kent Dickson will become vice president and general manager of Allegion's new Yonomi business unit, the company said.

Asure Software (ASUR) rose fractionally after the workspace software firm hired John Pence as its new chief financial officer. He joins the company from a privately held HR benefits company where he also was CFO and helped direct a successful exit for the company's investors. Asure Wednesday also named Todd Waletzki to be its chief of staff while Yasmine Rodriguez is becoming senior vice president and general manager for tax and compliance.

