Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, INPX, PERI

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -0.83%

AAPL: -0.82%

IBM: -0.55%

CSCO: -0.69%

GOOG: -0.41%

Top tech stocks were declining during pre-market trading Monday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Inpixon (INPX), which gained more than 25%. A regulatory filing recently showed that hedge fund Sabby Management increased its equity stake in the company to more than 1.14 million shares or about 1.73% of its outstanding stock.

(+) Perion Network (PERI), which added more than 8%, said it expects to reach adjusted EBITDA of at least $30 million for 2019, exceeding its previous guidance of between $25 million and $27 million.

(-) Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT) retreated less than 1% before markets open on Monday. The tech giant has filed a lawsuit asking a Delaware Court to dismiss a copyright infringement complaint filed by SynKloud against the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.