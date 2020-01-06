Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2020: HPQ,XRX,BAC,C,MUFG,PERI,CTSH

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.14%

AAPL +0.13%

IBM -0.52%

CSCO +0.04%

GOOG +1.83%

Technology stocks were falling in Monday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining nearly 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping almost 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) HP (HPQ) was up nearly 1% following reports digital documents company Xerox (XRX) has secured bank funding for its unsolicited $33 billion buyout offer of the computer and hardware manufacturer. Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Japan's Mizuho Financial (MUFG) have agreed to provide up to $24 billion in financing for the takeover bid, sources told the Wall Street Journal. HP turned down Xerox's initial entreaties in November, saying the proposed deal "significantly undervalued" the company.

In other sector news:

(+) Perion Network (PERI) climbed 9.4% after the online advertising platform Monday said higher-than-expected revenue will boost its adjusted EBITDA above $30 million for 2019, exceeding its prior forecast projecting between $25 million and $27 million in non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, deprecitation and amortization. The company will report its Q4 results on Feb. 12.

(-) Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) fell more than 1% after a Wolfe Research downgrade to underperform from peer perform and lowered its price target for the company's stock by $5 to $65.

