Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2020: HABT,YUM,NIO,SQBG

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 0.3% Monday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Habit Restaurants (HABT) raced more than 32% higher after the higher-end burger chain Monday agreed to a $375 million buyout offer from Yum! Brands (YUM), which will pay $14 per share in cash and representing a 33% premium over Friday's closing price for its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) rose just over 11% after the apparel and accessories company said it has hired David Conn to be its new chief executive officer. Conn, who also will join the Sequential Brand board, most recently was the CEO at ThreeSixty Brands, which acquired and relaunched the FAO Schwarz and Sharper Image brands.

(+) NIO Inc. (NIO) was fractionally lower, giving back an 11% gain soon after Monday's opening bell, after the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer said it delivered 3,170 vehicles during December, up 25.4% over the prior month. Customers took possession of 2,537 ES6 models and 633 ES8s last month, increasing 22.7% and 37.3% compared with November levels, respectively, and boosting total deliveries during 2019 to 20,565 vehicles, it said.

