Technology Sector Update for 01/06/2020: ANSS,PERI,HPQ,XRX,CTSH

Technology stocks were little changed late Monday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 inching less than 0.1% higher although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling just over 1.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Ansys (ANSS) declined slightly just under 1%. The company Monday said privately held AEye will include Ansys' engineering simulation software into its intelligent detection and ranging platform and enable virtual prototyping and speed design, testing and validation of automotive perception technologies.

In other sector news:

(+) Perion Network (PERI) climbed over 11% after the online advertising platform Monday said higher-than-expected revenue will boost its adjusted EBITDA above $30 million for 2019, exceeding its prior forecast projecting between $25 million and $27 million in non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company will report its Q4 results on Feb. 12.

(+) HP (HPQ) finished fractionally higher following reports digital documents company Xerox (XRX) has secured bank funding for its unsolicited $33 billion buyout offer for the computer and hardware manufacturer. Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Japan's Mizuho Financial (MUFG) have agreed to provide up to $24 billion in financing for the takeover bid, sources told the Wall Street Journal. HP turned down Xerox's initial entreaties in November, saying the proposed deal "significantly undervalued" the company.

(-) Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) fell 1% after a Wolfe Research downgrade to underperform from peer perform and lowered its price target for the company's stock by $5 to $65.

