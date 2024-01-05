Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2024: TTWO, AAPL, ADEA, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) over 1% lower.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) was slightly lower after it priced $350 million of senior notes in an underwritten public add-on offering.

Apple (AAPL) iPhone supplier Foxconn said it expected revenue to decrease in Q1 after reporting a decline in its Q4 revenue year on year. Apple was slightly lower pre-bell.

Adeia (ADEA) said it has named Joseph Guiliano, the long-time outside counsel for the patent licensing company as its new chief intellectual property officer. Adeia was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

