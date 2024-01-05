Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2024: SNPS, ANSS

Tech stocks were mixed in late Friday afternoon trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.6%.

In corporate news, Synopsys (SNPS) is in advanced negotiations to acquire Ansys (ANSS) for $35 billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Synopsys shares dropped 2.1%, while Ansys was up 0.4%.

Knightscope (KSCP) shares jumped 5.1% after the company received three new orders for emergency communication devices.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) said it expects Q4 sequential revenue growth to "slightly exceed" the high end of the 10% to 15% guidance on Nov. 2. Its shares advanced 3.6%.

DZS (DZSI) shares dropped 4.2% after the company said it raised $25 million in debt and equity funding and agreed to sell its Asia operations to South Korea's Dasan Networks for $48 million, including debt.

