Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2024: KSCP, SIMO, DZSI

January 05, 2024 — 01:47 pm EST

Tech stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) fractionally higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) slightly lower.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Knightscope (KSCP) shares jumped 7.9% after it said Friday it received three new orders for emergency communication devices including two orders for K1 Blue Light Tower and one order for K1 Call Box and the Knightscope Emergency Management System software.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) said Friday that it expects Q4 sequential revenue growth to "slightly exceed" the high-end of the 10% to 15% guidance range it provided on gNov. 2. Its shares advanced 3.6%.

DZS (DZSI) shares dropped 4.9% after it said Friday it has raised $25 million in debt and equity funding and signed a definitive agreement to sell its Asia operations to South Korea's Dasan Networks for $48 million, including debt.

