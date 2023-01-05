Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2023: WDC, STIX, XRX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.70%, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was more than 1% lower recently.

Western Digital (WDC) has restarted talks with Japan's Kioxia Holdings for a potential merger, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Western Digital was recently climbing past 4%.

Semantix (STIX) was up more than 3% after saying it has agreed to acquire Elemeno, a cloud-managed, machine learning operations platform.

Xerox (XRX) was more than 1% higher after saying it entered into a forward funding agreement with PEAC Solutions to drive further growth in its equipment leasing and financing business FITTLE.

