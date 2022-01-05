Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2022: SONY, WEJO, QH

Technology stocks were in the red before Wednesday's opening session. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was flat, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.7% lower recently.

Sony (SONY) shares advanced more than 4% on plans to establish a new operating company, called Sony Mobility, which will explore opportunities in the electric vehicle market.

Wejo Group (WEJO) surged nearly more than 14% on plans to develop the Wejo Neural Edge platform for vehicle data processing in a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT).

Quhuo (QH) dropped 6.7% after announcing plans to acquire the remaining 45.78% stake in subsidiary Lailai Information Technology (Shenzhen) for about 69.1 million yuan ($10.9 million) in stock.

