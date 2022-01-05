Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2022: INTC,GOOG,GOOGL,AMZN,AAPL,FB,WATT,GLBE,SHOP,SHOP.TO

Technology stocks extended their steep recent slide Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both falling 2.5%.

In company news, Intel (INTC) added 1.5% as Northland Capital upgrades the chipmaker's stock to outperform from market perform, after the company's Mobileye unit Tuesday revealed new strategic collaborations with Ford (F), Volkswagen and Chinese automaker Zeekr to produce self-driving cars. Intel also introduced its 12th-generation Core mobile processor on Tuesday for ultra-thin and light laptop designs.

To the downside, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) slid 4.4% as Germany's Federal Cartel Office said it began a probe into the use of personal data gathered by the company's Google unit, adding the company has an "economic position of power which gives rise to a scope of action across markets that is insufficiently controlled by competition." The agency is also conducting investigations into Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Facebook parent company Meta (FB).

Global-e Online (GLBE) declined 6.5% after completing its acquisition of e-commerce software maker Flow Commerce in a deal valued at up to $500 million. Global-e also issued a warrant to Shopify (SHOP) to buy $70 million of its shares as part of an expanded partnership with the Canadian e-commerce platform company.

Energous (WATT) fell 7.1%, reversing a 6.1% morning gain that followed it announcing plans to collaborate with California-based Syntiant on wireless charging of always-on edge artificial intelligence processors.

