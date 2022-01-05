Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2022: GOOG,GOOGL,AMZN,AAPL,FB,WATT,GLBE,SHOP,SHOP.TO

Technology stocks were declining this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday slipping 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) slid 2.5% after Germany's Federal Cartel Office said it has begun a probe into the use of personal data gathered by the company's Google unit, with the regulator claiming the company has an "economic position of power which gives rise to a scope of action across markets that is insufficiently controlled by competition." The agency is also conducting investigations into Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Facebook parent company Meta (FB).

Energous (WATT) was falling 3.8% this afternoon, reversing a 6.1% morning gain that followed it announcing plans to agreed to collaborate with California-based Syntiant to work on wireless charging of always-on edge artificial intelligence processors.

Global-e Online (GLBE) declined 2.3% after completing its acquisition of e-commerce software maker Flow Commerce in a deal valued at up to $500 million. Global-e also issued a warrant to Shopify (SHOP) to buy $70 million of its shares as part of an expanded partnership with the Canadian e-commerce platform company.

