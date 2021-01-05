Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2021: PECK,ATOM,FSLR

Technology stocks were posting narrow gains with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday turning 0.1% higher while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 1.1%.

In company news, The Peck Company Holdings (PECK) has sped to a nearly 86% advance after the solar engineering and construction company Tuesday announced plans to buy privately held iSun Energy LLC through an all-stock transaction. The combined companies would be renamed iSun Energy and trade under the ISUN ticker symbol. The companies did not release financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close later this month, pending Peck board approval of a final agreement.

Atomera (ATOM) rose almost 47% after the semiconductor materials and technology licensing company Tuesday announced a joint development agreement with an unnamed chipmaker adding Atomera's Mears silicon reengineering technology to the customer's fabrication process. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the downside, First Solar (FSLR) dropped 8% after a Goldman Sach downgrade of the solar modules company to sell from buy previously, also cutting its price target for the company's shares to $81 each.

