Technology Sector Update for 01/05/2021: ATOM, IDEX, SOL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.39% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.09% recently.

Atomera (ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, was gaining more than 24% after announcing a joint development agreement with an unnamed semiconductor company to add its Mears silicon technology to the customer's fabrication process.

Ideanomics (IDEX) was advancing by more than 4% after unveiling a deal to acquire 100% of privately held Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification Inc., or WAVE, for undisclosed cash and stock consideration.

Renesola (SOL) was declining by more than 3% after saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Eiffel Investment Group to form a new joint venture that will provide financing for up to 1 gigawatt of solar projects in Europe in the next several years.

