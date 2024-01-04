News & Insights

MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2024: MSFT, AAPL, SNX

January 04, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) said that it will include a new Copilot key on its Windows 11 PCs keyboards beginning this year that will activate its artificial-intelligence service. Its shares were steady.

Apple (AAPL) and the plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing the company of allowing scammers to exploit its gift cards will submit a formal settlement to US District Judge Edward Davila for preliminary approval, Reuters reported Wednesday. Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Apple to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $205 from $220. The shares were down 0.7%.

TD Synnex (SNX) will likely deliver mostly in-line Q4 results as "cautious IT spending trends continue," RBC Capital Markets said in a note to clients. TD Synnex shares were slightly higher.

