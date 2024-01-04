News & Insights

Technology
MBLY

Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2024: MBLY, MOBX, AAPL, MSFT

January 04, 2024 — 03:51 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.4%.

In corporate news, Mobileye Global (MBLY) shares plunged 26% after the company warned of a 50% year-on-year drop in Q1 revenue.

Mobix Labs (MOBX) surged 48% after it said it received a 15-month contract to supply electromagnetic interference filtered connectors for the US Army's M-1 Abrams tank program.

Microsoft (MSFT) said it will include a new Copilot key on its Windows 11 PCs keyboards beginning this year that will activate its artificial-intelligence service. Its shares were shedding 0.6%.

Apple (AAPL) reached a proposed settlement with a group of individuals scammed to buy iTunes and App Store gift cards to pay off fraudulent bills, debt and tax claims, according to federal court documents filed late Wednesday. Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Apple to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $205 from $220. Apple shares fell 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBLY
MOBX
AAPL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.