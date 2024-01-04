Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2024: MBLY, MOBX, AAPL, MSFT

Tech stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.4%.

In corporate news, Mobileye Global (MBLY) shares plunged 26% after the company warned of a 50% year-on-year drop in Q1 revenue.

Mobix Labs (MOBX) surged 48% after it said it received a 15-month contract to supply electromagnetic interference filtered connectors for the US Army's M-1 Abrams tank program.

Microsoft (MSFT) said it will include a new Copilot key on its Windows 11 PCs keyboards beginning this year that will activate its artificial-intelligence service. Its shares were shedding 0.6%.

Apple (AAPL) reached a proposed settlement with a group of individuals scammed to buy iTunes and App Store gift cards to pay off fraudulent bills, debt and tax claims, according to federal court documents filed late Wednesday. Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Apple to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $205 from $220. Apple shares fell 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.