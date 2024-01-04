Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2024: INTC, CCCS, CAN, CIFR, SDIG, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.9% lower recently.

Intel (INTC) disclosed that Sandra Rivera became CEO of the company's standalone business, Programmable Solutions Group, on Jan. 1, according to a regulatory filing. Intel was slipping past 3% in recent premarket activity.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) was down more than 2% amid a secondary offering of 22 million shares by affiliates of Advent International.

Canaan (CAN) was almost 2% higher after saying it secured separate follow-on purchase orders for bitcoin mining machines from joint venture entities of Cipher Mining (CIFR) and from Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG).

