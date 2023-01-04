Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2023: PERI, CRM, GENI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.52% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was climbing past 1% recently.

Perion Network (PERI) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported preliminary Q4 revenue of $205.0 million, up from $158.0 million a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $201.6 million.

Salesforce (CRM) was up more than 4% after saying it intends to cut costs and improve operating margins by implementing a restructuring plan.

Genius Sports (GENI) was climbing past 1% after the company and SoftConstruct said they have reached a settlement agreement to solve their legal dispute. As part of the settlement, SoftConstruct agreed to buy a multi-year license to provide Genius' data through its BetConstruct and FeedConstruct channels, they said.

