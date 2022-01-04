Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2022: TYL,XELA,IIIV,WEX

Technology stocks pared a portion of their Tuesday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 1.0% late in afternoon trading while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was retreating 0.5%.

In company news, Tyler Technologies (TYL) was 0.5% lower this afternoon, reversing a 1% morning advance that followed the company announcing a one-year contract extension to provide digital government and payments services for the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority, adding to the company's 17-year relationship with the authority.

i3 Verticals (IIIV) declined 1.7% after the software firm announced its purchase of an unnamed company providing electronic filing, imaging and data management for court systems. Financial details of the transaction also were not disclosed but i3 said it provided options to buy 100,000 of its class A shares to nine employees of the acquired company as an inducement to stay with the business following the acquisition.

Exela Technologies (XELA) has turned 5.2% lower this afternoon, giving back an 1% gain earlier Tuesday, after saying it has received a $2 million contract to digitalize tens of millions of legacy documents for an unnamed US property and casualty insurance firm, building on over 15 years of collaboration between the companies.

To the upside, Wex (WEX) rose 4.5% after the financial technology services company raised its Q4 outlook, now expecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share on between $485 million and $495 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from its prior forecast looking for a $2.25 to $2.45 per share adjusted profit on $468 million to $483 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting Wex to earn $2.39 per share, excluding one-time items, on $481 million in revenue.

