Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2022: SONY, CAN, NOK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.25% higher and and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.37%.

Sony Group (SONY) has delayed the release of "Morbius" from Jan. 28 to April 1 due to growing concerns over the omicron variant, multiple media outlets reported. This marks the sixth time the Spider-Man spinoff has been pushed back. Sony Group was recently up more than 1%.

Canaan (CAN) was more than 1% higher after saying it has deployed 10,300 AvalonMiner mining machines as of Dec. 31 in Kazakhstan.

Nokia (NOK) was marginally advancing after saying it was selected by Tele2 to roll out 5G technology in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

