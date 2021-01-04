Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2021: WORK,SMTX,FLIR,TDY

Technology stocks were struggling Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday dropping 2.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling about 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Slack Technologies (WORK) fell almost 1% after reporting widespread outages across its the workplace messaging platform as millions of workers returned to their desks following the 2020 holiday season. Shortly after 10 am ET, the company said it was investigating reports some customers were having trouble connecting to the platform or loading channels. About an hour later, it "upgraded the incident" to reflect a service outage and said "all hands are on deck" to resolve the issue.

SMTC (SMTX) was more than nearly 20% higher this afternoon, easing only slightly from a 20% advance to its best price since February 2003 at $5.96 a share that followed the electronics contract manufacturer Monday agreeing to a $392.9 million buyout offer from an affiliate of private-equity firm HIG Capital. Under terms of the proposed transaction, SMTC investors will receive $6.044 in cash for each of their common shares, or 22% abive its Dec. 31 closing price. The deal is expected to close by mid-year.

FLIR Systems (FLIR) jumped out to a more than 19% gain on Monday after the thermal imaging company accepted an $8 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from Teledyne Technologies (TDY). The $56-per-share offer consists of $28 in cash and 0.0718 of a Teledyne share and represents a 40% premium over FLIR's volume weighted average price over the previous 30 trading sessions. Teledyne shares were 7.7% lower this afternoon.

