Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2021: FLIR, TDY, PLTR, MOGO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.67% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.98% in recent trading.

FLIR Systems (FLIR) was up more than 22% after Teledyne Technologies (TDY) agreed to acquire the company in a cash and stock deal valued at about $8 billion.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was almost 2% higher after saying it secured a one-year contract on December 28 worth $22.5 million to support Sompo Holdings' data platform.

Mogo (MOGO) was rallying past 9% after it reported strong month-over-month and Q4 2020 growth in several key metrics. The highlights include a 108% increase in new bitcoin accounts in December compared with November.

