Technology Sector Update for 01/04/2021: AYX,WORK,SMTX,FLIR,TDY

Technology stocks continued to struggle Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday dropping 1.6% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling about 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Alteryx (AYX) slid 9% despite the data analytics firm Monday projecting between $155 million to $158 million in revenue for its just-concluded Q4, up from its prior forecast range of $146 million to $150 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $148.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. It also selected Dean Darwin as its new chief revenue officer, hiring the former Palo Alto Networks (PANW) vice president to succeed Scott Jones, who is leaving to pursue other career opportunities.

Slack Technologies (WORK) still was nearly 1% lower after fixing widespread outages across its workplace messaging platform as millions of people Monday returned to their desks following the 2020 holiday season. The company had largely resolved problems users had connecting or loading channels by early afternoon after earlier saying that it had "all hands are on deck" to address those issues.

To the upside, SMTC (SMTX) climbed over 19% this afternoon, touching its best price since February 2003 at $5.96 a share that followed the electronics contract manufacturer Monday agreeing to a $392.9 million buyout offer from an affiliate of private-equity firm HIG Capital. Under terms of the proposed transaction, SMTC investors will receive $6.044 in cash for each of their common shares, or 22% abive its Dec. 31 closing price. The deal is expected to close by mid-year.

FLIR Systems (FLIR) jumped out to a more than 19% gain on Monday after the thermal imaging company accepted an $8 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from Teledyne Technologies (TDY). The $56-per-share offer consists of $28 in cash and 0.0718 of a Teledyne share and represents a 40% premium over FLIR's volume weighted average price over the previous 30 trading sessions. Teledyne shares were 7.7% lower this afternoon.

