Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2024: SASI, XRX, SIDU, S

Tech stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) slumping 3.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 2.1%.

In corporate news, Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) shares soared 40% after the company completed the acquisition of travel platform NextTrip.

Xerox (XRX) shares tumbled 12%. The company plans to cut its workforce by 15% this quarter and formed a new global business services organization as part of its reinvention strategy to shift to a new business unit operating model.

Sidus Space (SIDU) surged 65% after it said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration granted it a remote sensing license to include Panchromatic and Shortwave Infrared imaging capabilities, enabling the firm to collect and distribute images and data to government and commercial clients.

SentinelOne (S) agreed to buy PingSafe in a cash-and-stock deal expected to close in Q1 of fiscal 2025. SentinelOne shares slumped 7.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.