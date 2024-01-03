Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2024: S, LTRX, EGIO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.7% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.2%.

SentinelOne (S) was slipping past 4% after saying it has agreed to acquire PingSafe to expand its cloud security capabilities.

Lantronix (LTRX) was up over 1% after saying it has formed a partnership with P3 Digital Services to offer an end-to-end in-vehicle infotainment platform.

Edgio (EGIO) was down more than 1% after saying Todd Hinders has been promoted to chief executive officer, effective immediately.

