Technology
IDCC

Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2023: IDCC,SIDU,TDY,IQ

January 03, 2023 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 1.2%.

In company news, InterDigital (IDCC) gained almost 14% after the mobile technologies company Tuesday said it signed a patent license with LG Electronics for a range of LG products such as televisions and personal computers as well as high-efficiency video and versatile video coding. Financial terms were not disclosed.

iQIYI (IQ) sped almost 11% higher after the online entertainment services firm said it closed on a $500 million private placement of 6% secured convertible senior notes to an affiliate of investment firm PAG.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) was 0.5% higher after the monitoring and instrumentation company announced its purchase of marine navigation equipment firm ChartWorld International for an undisclosed amount.

On the downside, Sidus Space (SIDU) declined 5.5%. The space-as-a-service company was selected by prime contractor Bechtel to make cables for NASA's Mobile Launcher 2 project. Financial details were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDCC
SIDU
TDY
IQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.