Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2022: BLCT,OSAT,WOLF

Technology stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) advancing 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 1.6%.

In company news, BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) climbed 17% after the Chinese social media company said it received a non-binding offer from CEO Baoli Ma and Spriver Tech to acquire all of the ordinary shares and American depositary shares they don't already own for $3.70 per ordinary share or $1.85 per ADS. The company said a special board committee will review the proposal, which represents a premium of nearly 21% over Friday's close.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) shares rose 7.5% after Piper Sandler upgraded the semiconductor components company's stock to overweight from neutral and increased its share price target to $160 from $125.

Orbsat (OSAT) added 7.4% after saying existing investors -- including several senior managers and board members -- bought 73% of the nearly 2.23 million shares the satellite communications company sold Sunday in a $7.2 million private placement priced at $3.24 per share, matching its last closing price.

