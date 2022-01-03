Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2022: BLCT, OSAT, GRMN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.16% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.64%.

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) was gaining more than 21% after the Beijing-based social-media platform said it received a non-binding proposal from Chief Executive Baoli Ma and Spriver Tech, offering to acquire the shares in the company they did not already own for $3.70 per ordinary share or $1.85 per American depositary share in cash.

Orbsat (OSAT) was slightly declining after announcing a securities purchase deal, in which it agreed to sell 2.2 million common shares at $3.24 each for gross proceeds of $7.2 million.

Garmin (GRMN) said it has acquired privately held marine products company Vesper Marine for an undisclosed sum. Garmin was marginally higher recently.

