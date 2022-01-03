Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2022: AAPL,BLCT,OSAT,WOLF

Technology stocks rallied Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) advancing 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 1.9%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) was finishing 2.4% higher on Monday, earlier climbing 3% to a best-ever $182.88 a share and becoming the first comoany to top $3 trillion in market capialization. In a new research note, Wedbush Monday said demand for Apple's iPhone 13 has been outstripping supply by a significant margin, providing a tailwind as the supply chain issues ease in the first half of 2022.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) shares rose 8% after Piper Sandler upgraded the semiconductor components company's stock to overweight from neutral and increased its share price target to $160 from $125.

Orbsat (OSAT) added 8.7% after saying existing investors -- including several senior managers and board members -- bought 73% of the nearly 2.23 million shares the satellite communications company sold Sunday in a $7.2 million private placement priced at $3.24 per share, matching its last closing price.

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) climbed almost 17% after the Chinese social media company said it received a non-binding offer from CEO Baoli Ma and Spriver Tech to acquire all of the ordinary shares and American depositary shares they don't already own for $3.70 per ordinary share or $1.85 per ADS. The company said a special board committee will review the proposal, which represents a premium of nearly 21% over Friday's close.

