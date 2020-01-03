Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2020: SNAP,INPX,AXE,WCC,BKI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.83%

AAPL -0.61%

IBM -0.64%

CSCO -1.54%

GOOG -0.21%

Technology stocks were drifting back near their earlier session lows, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 Friday falling over 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding nearly 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Snap (SNAP) was fractionally higher Friday afternoon, overcoming an early decline, after the photo-sharing website confirmed to Variety it acquired the company behind its new Cameo feature that allows users to insert a selfie of themselves into short videos. Snap paid about $166 million for AI Factory - which was co-founded by Victor Shaburov, who help launch another Snap acquisition, Looksery - according to AIN.ua, the Ukrainian tech publication that first reported the deal.

In other sector news:

(+) Inpixon (INPX) surged 37% on Friday. A new regulatory filing showed hedge fund Sabby Management increased its equity stake in the big data analytics company to more than 1.14 million shares, or about 1.73% of its outstanding stock.

(+) Anixter International (AXE) rose 1% after Wesco International (WCC) raised its buyout offer for the networking equipment company to $97 per share in cash and stock, one day after private-equity investors Clayton, Dubilier & Rice matched Wesco's most recent $93.50-per-share bid.

(+) Black Knight (BKI) was about 1% higher late Friday. The software firm Friday said it has expanded its collaboration with privately held location technologies company Digital Map Products to also include risk and valuation analysis of commercial real estate transactions.

