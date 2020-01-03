Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2020: NOK, TSLA

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -1.20%

AAPL: -0.93%

IBM: -0.89%

CSCO: -1.49%

GOOG: -1.04%

Top tech stocks were trading lower during pre-market hours on Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tesla (TSLA), which was 2% higher pre-bell Friday after reporting record production and deliveries for Q4 2019, saying output came in at almost 105,000 vehicles and deliveries totaled about 112,000, and that in 2019 it delivered roughly 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with its guidance.

(-) Nokia (NOK), down nearly 2% pre-market Friday. British telecommunication giant Vodafone Group's (VOD) joint venture in Australia with Hutchison said early on Monday that it partnered with Nokia (NOK) to begin the rollout of its 5G technology network in 2020.

