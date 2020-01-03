Technology Sector Update for 01/03/2020: INPX,AXE,WCC,BKI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.55%

AAPL -0.07%

IBM -0.52%

CSCO -1.45%

GOOG +0.25%

Technology stocks were lower with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 Friday falling 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Inpixon (INPX) surged more than 39% on Friday. A new regulatory filing showed hedge fund Sabby Management held more than 1.14 million shares, or about 1.73% of the big data analytics company's outstanding stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Anixter International (AXE) rose 1% after Wesco International (WCC) increased its buyout offer for the networking equipment company, one day after private-equity investors Clayton, Dubilier & Rice matched Wesco's most recent bid. The new Wesco offer values Anixter at $97 per share, up from its previous offer paying $93.50 per share in cash and stock.

(+) Black Knight (BKI) still was fractionally higher after the software firm Friday said it has expanded its collaboration with privately held location technologies company Digital Map Products to also include risk and valuation analysis of commercial real estate transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.