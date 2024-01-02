Technology Sector Update for 01/02/2024: ASML, AUR, WKEY, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down more than 1% recently.

ASML Holding (ASML) faces further restrictions on exports to China after the US convinced authorities in the Netherlands to block a shipment of microchip-making equipment on Monday. ASML said its export license for two lithography systems had been "partially revoked" by the Netherlands, where the company is headquartered, "impacting a small number of customers in China." ASML was slipping past 3% pre-bell.

Aurora Innovation (AUR) was down more than 2% after it filed a prospectus for a shelf registration of $850 million securities offerings, including common shares and debt.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was gaining more than1% after saying its WISe.ART unit closed a strategic investment round with The Hashgraph Association.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.