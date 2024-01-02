Technology Sector Update for 01/02/2024: AAPL, NXT, ASML, TSEM

Tech stocks were falling late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 3.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 3.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 4.2%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) shares fell 4% after Barclays downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight and cut its price target to $160 from $161.

Nextracker (NXT) shares rose 0.5% after Flex (FLEX) completed the spinoff of its remaining stakes in the company.

ASML (ASML) faces further restrictions on exports to China after the US convinced authorities in the Netherlands to block a shipment of microchip-making equipment on Monday. ASML said its export license for two lithography systems had been "partially revoked" by the Netherlands, where the company is headquartered, "impacting a small number of customers in China." ASML shares dropped 5.5%.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) said Tuesday the earthquake in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture caused minor damage to its two Japanese manufacturing facilities but had no impact on operations. Its shares were shedding 0.9%.

