Technology Sector Update for 01/02/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, JG, SINA, INPX

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.77%

AAPL: +0.90%

IBM: +0.53%

CSCO: +0.19%

GOOG: +0.75%

Top tech stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours on Thursday.

Among tech stocks moving on news:

(+) Inpixon (INPX), which jumped nearly 51% after saying that it will focus on improving its website and expanding its services portfolio this year to better reflect its indoor location business. "Organizations are increasingly recognizing the wealth of data that lies untapped in their buildings," Inpixon CEO Nadir Ali said in a statement.

(+) Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG), a Chinese mobile data solutions provider, improved more than 11% during pre-bell Thursday. The company announced earlier today that it has launched a mini-version of its product, iAPP, which offers mobile internet companies and investors with real-time data and analytical functions, including tracking and detailed reports on emerging-market trends.

(+) Sina (SINA), gained more than 4% after announcing that it has authorized the repurchase of $500 million common shares for 2020. The company repurchased around 2.2 million of its shares since launching its current program in August 2018, spending $82.1 million of the available $500 million.

