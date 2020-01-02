Technology Sector Update for 01/02/2020: AMBA,AMZN,TSM,AMD

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were outpacing other industry sectors on Thursday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 1.4%.

(+) Ambarella (AMBA) climbed 2.5% on Thursday after it will debut a new robotics platform using its artificial intelligence-powered CVflow software-on-a-chip technology at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 starting next week in Las Vegas. Separately, Ambarella also said it was partnering with Amazon.com (AMZN) to allow Amazon SageMaker Neo users to produce new machine learning models and run them on any device equipped with Ambarella's CVflow computer vision chips.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was ahead more than 3% after Digitimes, citing a report by the Chinese-language Commercial Times, said the chipmaker will begin producing next-generation, five-nanometer chipsets for Apple's (AAPL) 2020 iPhone series by mid-year.

(+) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 5.8% to a new record high of $48.53 a share after Nomura Instinet raised its price target for the chipmaker by $18 to $40 and reiterated its buy recommendation. According to reports, Instinet analyst David Wong said Advanced Micro should continue to strengthen its competitive position during 2020 with new product launches, price increases and higher revenue as well as improved operating leverage.

