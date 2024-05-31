Technology Sector Update for 05/31/2024: DELL, MDB, ZS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.1% lower recently.

Dell Technologies (DELL) declined more than 16% after the company reported a steeper-than-anticipated decline in fiscal Q1 earnings.

MongoDB (MDB) fell more than 23% after the company reported a decline in fiscal Q1 earnings while cutting its guidance for the full financial year.

Zscaler (ZS) rose more than 16% after the company reported a stronger-than-expected surge in fiscal Q3 earnings and sales while raising its full-year outlook.

